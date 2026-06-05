LUKE Hayes became the first Erme Valley Harriers athlete to win the Ivybridge 10k race since Great Britain international Will Battershill claimed victory in the 2016 event.
In hot conditions, Hayes came home in a time of 34.08 and was over a minute in front of second placed Lloyd Milbourn. Hayes is only 17, so quite a remarkable achieved.
Ivybridge-based Erme Valley Harriers, who organised the race, did well on the Saturday evening race as Hayes along with Ben Bristow (38.09) and Nigel Grottick (40.25) won the men’s team prize. Grotick was also second male vet 50, whilst Rebecca Lee (49.16) was second female vet 40.
There were over 500 finishers with Harriers athletes Angus Wilson (40.51), Neil Squires (41.54), George Benton (43.23), Adam Griffiths (43.52) and Sophie Gilvear (45.45) all making the top 100.
The previous week conditions were completely different at the Plymouth 10K and Half Marathon as the Harriers had a great turnout in cool conditions.
In the 10K Ben Bristow (37.35) had a great run to finish 13th, whilst Stuart Witty (43.01) was first male vet 55.
Meanwhile, in the Half Marathon, Ronnie Haynes (1.14.43) had a fantastic run to finish fourth overall and second male vet 40. Nick Bristow (1.23.58) also did well as he was 42nd and second male vet 50. Alison Engledew (1.51.48) continued her recent good form and was first female vet 65.
The Harriers now turn their attention to the Erme Valley Relays on Friday evening, June 26.
A team of four will each run 2.5 miles around the country lanes of Ivybridge. The race starts at 7 pm from Ivybridge Rugby Club, with several category prizes.
The evening is always popular, with some 80 teams running last year. For further information go to www.ermevalleyharriers.co.uk.
Harriers pictured from left to right- Ben Bristow, Luke Hayes and Nigel Grotick.
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