IVYBRIDGE Town have already confirmed some players that are leaving, some that are staying and also some new faces too.
Tricky winger Jadore Lawson has departed for newly-promoted side Bovey Tracey AFC following an impressive year in green.
Also moving on from Erme Valley are Kai Burrell and Joe Cook, both of whom are headed for St. Blazey.
St. Blazey have enjoyed a very punchy off-season already under Dan Hart as they look set to push as high up the Western League standings as possible.
Last but not least, Ryan Smith has signed for Steve Tully at Tavistock AFC, who finished rock-bottom of the Southern League last term and gearing up for an instant return to step-four football.
Onto the individuals that managerial duo Ben Washam and Brad Gargett have retained and the first announce was James Forrest.
He is “Bringing a winning mentality, leadership and drive to the team” in the words of the club’s social media post, not to mention also that he is vice-captain for the campaign ahead.
Fullback Jake Lane left Ivybridge last summer and linked up with Matt Cusack at Buckland Athletic only to take a step away after a few months. He eventually went full-circle back to the Ivies and will lace up his boots for them once more.
Josh Pope will be “pulling the string again” and also staying put is Hayden Baugh.
“Hayden goes unnoticed to those outside of the group, however his man of the match displays last season against the top teams proved vital.
“Adding consistency, reliability and experience to the team.”
The weekend was rounded out with a pair of new signings, one of whom is Tom Huyton.
Huyton made 20 appearances (as per the Western League website) for Saltash United last term and will be “adding a different dynamic and quality to the team.”
Meanwhile, Connor McAuley may be joining from Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police but he has played for Ivybridge Town before so will look to hit the ground running upon his return to Erme Valley.
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