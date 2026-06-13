IVYBRIDGE Town 1st XI manager Ben Washam admitted to being ‘baffled’ about some of the players his side have lost this summer and their chosen destinations.
Prolific goalscorer Kai Burrell and rock-at-the-back Joe Cook will both be pulling on the green of St Blazey next year.
Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Smith has signed for Tavistock AFC upon their return to the Western League and tricky winger Jadore Lawson for last year’s SW Peninsula League East champions Bovey Tracey AFC.
Speaking on these squad changes, Washam wasn’t pulling any punches.
“I’m baffled if I’m being honest, I don’t see how some of these managers who finished below us or around us are able to spend this money.
“Nobody wants to talk about it either but it’s the reason why we’re seeing so many teams ask for voluntary relegation, because the money isn’t there. How can we finish above teams and still lose players [to them]?”
He continued, “I get it’s the nature of the beast but when you’re trying to do it the right way and bring up youth through the pathway, you then pay the price.”
One clear downside of boasting a young squad who you’ve developed well is that the players are swiftly in demand from elsewhere.
It isn’t all doom and gloom at Erme Valley though as the club have, in the last few days, announced re-signings and a new arrival who isn’t so new, plus an addition to the coaching staff.
Owen Howard is one of the latest players to be retained by Ivybridge Town ahead of the 2026/27 Western League campaign.
Howard made 34 appearances for the Ivies last term (as per the league website) and he scored once, making sure of the win in a dramatic 5-3 clash against Helston Athletic.
Kai Burrell, Joe Cook, Josh Johnson, Kaycee Ogwu and Ryan Smith were the only players to pull on the green shirt more than Howard and so the versatile defensive player becomes all the more important to Washam and Brad Gargett following recent exits.
In their announcement on social media, the club wrote: “A breakthrough season for Owen after progressing through the youth teams to the first team.
“Displaying mature performances which he will be looking to build upon this season. Great to have you back at Erme Valley, Owen.”
Also staying put in the Ivybridge backline is Ryan Geach who “brings defensive stability, composure and speed to the team.”
At the other end of the field, Charlie Menear is staying put- “After showing promise last season despite being hampered by injury, Charlie brings goal-scoring instinct and football intelligence to the team.”
The pair made 24 and 16 appearances respectively last term and will both be looking to build on that going forward.
Additionally, Washam and Gargett will now be accompanied by Mitch Laughton in the technical area.
Laughton arrives as a first team coach after a superb year with Torpoint Athletic reserves, during which he led them to Tracy Banfield Cup supremacy.
Last but by no means least to the “new” arrival and Kane Gregory will be back in between the sticks for the Ivies.
Following the departure of manager Wayne Gamble last summer, Gregory was one of several players to follow suit and he landed at Newton Abbot Spurs.
Spurs have had plenty of changes in their own technical area and the experienced shot-stopper is making the step back up to the Western League. Spurs’ loss is Ivybridge’s gain.
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