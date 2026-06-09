THURLESTONE Golf Club had 96 entries for the Professional Day competition on Sunday, May 31.
It was in teams of four with an interesting way of playing- the shotgun start competition- by throwing a dice on each hole to decide the method of scoring.
The winning team was Matthew Dunne, Peter Eva, Gary King and Christopher Paschalides with nett 53 and second were Mark Pearson, Steve Puckett, Andy Wood and Oliver Wood, also with nett 53.
Third place went to Ashley Crow, Daniel Cunningham, Neil Hogarth and Robert Hyde with nett 54.
Fourth place - David Doyle, Jonathan Doyle, David Eva and Steve Inch- nett 54. Fifth place - Diane Baker, Sheila George, Elizabeth Lacon and Sally Nelson-Robert- nett 55. Sixth place - Dale Cunningham, Wilf Cunningham, Ashley Pigott and Mike Yeoman- nett 55.
There were prizes for nearest the pin and longest drives and other places as well and competitors had the chance of trying out some new drivers on one of the holes.
Due to the weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday last week, the ladies club championship has been moved to Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday 2. Hopefully the weather will be better then.
On Saturday there was a mixed Shine for 9 and Dine competition at Thurlestone which attracted a number of members. The format was a fun 9-hole 4BBB Stableford followed by a delicious meal. The weather had not been good all day so unfortunately the golf was cancelled but the meal was delicious.
Thurlestone won three matches to two against Great Torrington with Jenny Bates' having to fight for a win on the 18th; Sue Esplin and Helen Baker, playing greensomes, won relatively easily as did Sheila Fairley, playing singles. This adds a further 8 points to the Sheelah Creasy total, well done the team .
Pictured is the ladies Sheelah Creasy team who played against Torrington ladies team recently.
DARTMOUTH
Just when we thought that the summer was here, the cloudburst that hit the Dartmouth ladies mid-round on Tuesday was proof that it wasn’t.
Playing a fun Greensomes, it was a fairly easy decision to stop after nine holes. Chris Mushens and Jules Vincent had dovetailed very nicely and finished in first place with 20 points, just ahead of Chris Aresti and Shelley Durrans on 19.
The Dartmouth course ladies were very relieved that their Medal was over nine holes - the Championship course is relatively sheltered on the front nine but the Dartmouth course is at one with the elements from the second hole so their relief was justified! Sharon Jones finished in first place with Barbara Dally in second.
The men’s midweek Stableford fell victim to torrential rain which temporarily flooded the greens. Although the course soon reopened, the strong winds and heavy rain caused the majority to opt for more coffee rather than venturing out.
Conditions were far from benign for the ladies match against Churston in the President’s Trophy.
Frequent squally showers were accompanied by strong winds which rendered umbrellas useless. It would be fair to say that many were hoping for another cloudburst to close the course, but that was not to be - time to play!
Continuing their good home form, team captain Jules Vincent led the team to a 6-1 victory. Many thanks to Chris, Andy and Joel in the clubhouse for looking after the very damp group!
Heavy overnight rain resulted in play being suspended and the weekend Mixed Stableford was abandoned. After a lengthy delay and much deliberation, the Dartmoor League match against Stover went ahead. In a close match against a strong team, the final result was a 2.5-2.5 draw.
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