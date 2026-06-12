GREG Fisilau is back in the Exeter Chiefs starting XV at exactly the right time as Rob Baxter’s side prepare for a blockbuster Gallagher Premiership semi-final against defending champions Bath tomorrow (3pm).
With a place in the end of season showpiece at Twickenham on the line for the victors, the back-row forward returns from a damaged eye socket to take his place at No.8 in the only change to the Chiefs side that beat Saracens 32-14 at Sandy Park last weekend.
His comeback replaces Ethan Roots, who is himself sidelined after being forced off in that victory and is currently going through return-to-play protocols following a head injury assessment.
It is a timely boost for the Chiefs as they head to the Recreation Ground aiming to end Bath’s title defence and book a first Premiership final appearance since 2021, when they fell short against Harlequins at HQ.
Baxter, the club’s Director of Rugby, knows the scale of the task ahead for his side, but this week he insisted his squad travel with belief after a strong showing against old rivals Saracens.
“We looked resilient and strong last weekend, so that’s good preparation because this will be even more emotionally charged,” Baxter said. “We’ve been in plenty of semi-finals, but never away from home. That makes it a different challenge.
“Bath are a quality side. They finished second for a reason and are Champions Cup knockout contenders. We’ve got our work cut out, but we’re in the final four on merit. You can walk away from any game satisfied if you’ve prepared properly and shown your best.”
Fisilau slots into a back row completed by Tom Hooper and Christ Tshiunza, with skipper Dafydd Jenkins again leading from the second row alongside Andrea Zambonin, who continues his standout campaign after being named in the Premiership Team of the Season.
Up front, Scott Sio and Josh Iosefa-Scott start either side of hooker Max Norey, providing the platform for a Chiefs pack that will need to go toe-to-toe with a powerful Bath eight on home soil.
There is further firepower in the backs, with Henry Slade – the league’s leading points scorer – starting at centre alongside Len Ikitau. The Australian makes his first appearance at The Rec this season after missing the earlier fixture through injury, adding another attacking dimension to Exeter’s midfield.
The back three remains unchanged, with Campbell Ridl and Paul Brown-Bampoe on the wings and Olly Woodburn at full-back against his former club, adding extra narrative to an already charged occasion.
At half-back, Stephen Varney continues his partnership with Harvey Skinner, who has been one of the Premiership’s standout creators this year.
In a further boost to the visitors, Italian international Ross Vintcent also returns to the match-day squad for the first time in weeks.
EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rus Tuima, Ross Vintcent, Tom Cairns, Zack Wimbush, Ben Hammersley.
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