THERE were no surprises at Two Mile Oak where E West leaders Abbotskerswell 2nd XI cruised to a six-wicket win over bottom side Dartington & Totnes.
Skipper Jono Lloyd top-scored for D&T with 47, and Jon Perkin made a studious 25 in a stand of 834 with the captain, in an all-out total of 148.
Jude Keen (20) and Javin Raj (10no) were the only other D&T batters to last long enough to reach double figures.
Will Small (4-40) and Alex Troake (3-28) dominated Abbots’ bowling spread. Harrison Vickery claimed two wickets in four balls mopping-up at the end.
Abbots were always in the driving seat after openers Simon Harrison (37) and Nick Guest (24) took them to 60 for one.
Jamie Lock (37no), aided and abetted by Erik Gregersen (19), took Abbots the rest of the way.
Abbots, who have a 27-point lead over third-placed Cornwood 3rd XI in the race for one of two promotion spots, are already contemplating an immediate return to D West cricket.
Dartington & Totnes, 17 points adrift at the bottom, need to start winning soon if they are going to avoid a fourth successive relegation season.
Their next two games take them to fifth-placed Plympton 2nd XI and fourth-placed Tavistock 2nd XI in their bid for a revival.
Jumping up a level and Ivybridge 2nd XI cruised to an emphatic 137-run D West win over Barton at Cricketfield Road.
The Bridge were always in a commanding position after hoisting 257 for seven with opener Sam Northmore leading the way there.
Barton had their backs to the wall at 28 for five in reply after an early going over from Sam Kidd.
Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan hung around long enough to make 47, but the damage was already done and Barton slid to 120 all out.
Opener Northmore and Chris Greenhouse (28) got Ivybridge going with the bat. Northmore was seventh out on 194. Phil Warrick (28) and an unbroken stand of 63 between Tom Worth (32) and Duncan Manners-Chapman (31) completed the total.
Barton had a task keeping the runs down and taking wickets. Only Devanshu Sinha (2-31) took more than one.
Kidd (5-26) was entirely responsible for reducing Barton to 28 for five in reply. Radhakrishnan ensured some respectability – and five-decade veteran Dave Cadwallader (22) hung around at the end.
Adrian Pullin (2-17) and Joel Kopparambil (3-24) worked through Barton’s lower order together.
Meanwhile, Kingsbridge picked-up a useful 12 points against Ipplepen 2nd XI in a rain-ruined game at the Butts.
Kingsbridge, gunning for a third straight win on the way up the C West table, were 24 without loss and chasing 236 to win when rain stopped play.
Four bowling bonus points, as well as eight for an abandonment, meant it was far from a wasted afternoon.
Ipplepen totted up 235 for eight in a game cut back to 40 overs a side. Opener Adam Peters (60) and third man in Sam Hennessy (82) shared a 100-run stand that underpinned the team total. Hudson Edkins (24) chipped in.
Jai Singh (3-57) was Kings’ leading wicket taker. Connor Rothwell (3.00) offered few balls to hit.
James Westlake (18) and Freddie Ford (2) were Kingsbridge’s not-out batters when play stopped.
