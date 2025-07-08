ABRAHAM Kopparambil hit an unbeaten 61 to steer Ivybridge to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Bovey Tracey 2nd XI in the DCL B Division.
It was just the outcome skipper Josh Zimmerman had hoped for in the wake of the heavy defeat by Plymstock seven days earlier.
And Kopparambil will have been satisfied to score runs against his former club, where he spent six seasons up to 2023 pursuing a Premier Division career.
Said Zimmerman: “It was nice to see AB (Kopparambil) show his class again in a solid, all-round performance.
“The result will set us up nicely to push on through the second half of the season.”
Bovey, whose season so far has been a series of ups and downs, were bowled out for 144 in just 28 overs. The innings meandered from 93 for four to 141 for six before the last four wickets fell for just three runs.
Archie Christophers (22) and Tom Andrew (25) made runs in the top half; Ed Foreman (25) and Dan Green (27) added runs further down.
Ivybridge spread the wickets around with three each for Tinashe Muchawaya and Adam Huxtable, augmented by a brace for Josh Coker.
Kopparambil’s opening stand of 51 with Harvey Johnson (22) pointed Ivybridge in the right direction.
There was a brief slowdown that ended with the arrival of Harry Solomon, whose 38 not out included the winning boundary.
Ivybridge sit third in the league after this result, tied with fourth-placed Clyst St. George on 133 points. As luck would have it, this pair go to battle next and it is CSG who boast home advantage.
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel’s away clash with B Division leaders Plymstock was called off due to pitch conditions at Dean Cross.
