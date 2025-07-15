CORNWOOD 2nd XI carried too much firepower when it mattered for Ipplepen 2nd XI, who went down by 139 runs to the C West leaders.
The Wood’s batting-first total of 228 for eight owed a lot to the graft of seventh-wicket pair Jason Hall and Will Sharp.
Run scoring had been a grind for Harry Woolway (36 off 78 balls) and Matt Butterworth (19 off 52) against an effective Ipplepen attack.
Sharp (69) and Hall (40) put on 71 while clocking batting bonus points along the way.
Veteran seamer Paul Thomas (0-27) and Freddie Harvey (3-33) were the bowlers who posed most of the problems for Cornwood.
Ipplepen were all out for a paltry 89 in reply – 26 of which were the top-scoring extras. Best off the bat was Sam Wakehem’s 17, which comprised four fours – all off Sharp – and a single.
Alex Shutt (2-32) got into Pens’ top four, Harry Woolway (2-15) did as well, and Jacob Caunter (4-15 flushed out most of the rest.
Although the winning margin was a wide one, Cornwood captain Robin Dart said the game was a hard one to win.
“It was an important toss to win, given the heat, but I thought Ipplepen bowled really well and had the upper hand going into the second drinks break.”
Meanwhile, Plymstock 2nd XI are now 60 points away from safety at the bottom of the division following a nine-wicket defeat against Kingsbridge.
Syed Ali (38) and Hobson Ward (32) rescued Plymstock from 64 for four with a stand of 53 towards an eventual total of 159 all out. No one else made more than 16.
Freddie Ford (3-28) pipped Freddie Weir (2-30) and Bhanu de Silva (2-29) for the Kingsbridge bowling honours.
James Westlake (33) was the lone Kingsbridge casualty of a run-chase that lasted just 26.1 overs.
Ford (61) and James Fletcher (42) were the not-out batters when the former hit Seb Sharp for four to win it.
