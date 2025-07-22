IVYBRIDGE moved within touching distance of the B Division promotion places with an unlikely 58-run win over Stoke Gabriel.
That’s three wins in a row for Ivybridge, who have moved within five points of second-placed Plymstock. New leaders Budleigh Salterton are 12 points further up.
The Bridge took the scenic route to a total of 213 for eight, then bowled out Stoke for 155.
When Ivybridge were a nervy 87 for six at the end of the 27th over, Sam Kidd long gone for 30 by then, a 200-plus total was an ambitious target.
Adam Huxtable (50no) and Tinashe Muchawaya (65) batted Ivybridge into a position where they could win the game with a seventh-wicket stand of 116.
Huxtable hit five fours and two sixes during 55 balls faced. He was run out after being sent back by Muchawaya for contemplating a single that probably wasn’t viable.
Muchawaya was the last man out in the final over for 65 off 52 balls with nine fours and two sixes.
Stoke’s Issac Withington (3.44) offered little to hit. Dan Duke (2-22) was the only multiple wicket-taker.
Stoke’s big-hitting opener Justin Pringle signalled his intent by whacking Ivybridge seamer Josh Coker over the fence for two early sixes. Man of the match Muchawaya (5-30) snared him lbw on 29 before he could do too much damage.
Stoke had it all to do at 98 for six in reply – and once Abhishek Annand was seventh out for 42 the game was gone. Huxtable (9-2-22-1) put the brake firmly on the chase.
Mike Meech and Withington (28) hung around for a while before Muchawaya reappeared for a second spell to tidy up.
Josh Zimmerman, the Ivybridge captain said what impressed him was the way the team played its way out of trouble.
“Credit to Stoke – they bowled well – but this team showed why I've got so much confidence in any situation we are in,” said Zimmerman.
“Huxy and Tino came in and got us out of a spot of bother. They both showed up with the ball as well and it ended up being a comfortable win.
“We play Budleigh this Saturday and three wins on the spin sets us up nicely for a massive game.”
Jack Tolley, the Stoke Gabriel captain, left Filham Park feeling it was a game that got away.
“Huxtable and Muchawaya batted well, but we didn't bowl particularly well at them,” said Tolley.
“We should still have chased that score, but losing too many wickets early on, and not putting together enough partnerships cost us in the end.”
MEANWHILE, in the C Division West, Cornwood 2nd XI crushed Paignton 2nd XI by eight wickets to keep a tight grip on top spot.
Cornwood captain Robin Dart spoke about “giving the best account of ourselves as possible” as we enter the business end of the season.
They are only five points ahead of second-placed Ashburton and it’s only a further two to Teignmouth & Shaldon in third so all is certainly still to play for.
Talking of Ashburton and Steve Edmonds stroked an unbeaten 93 to help them defeat one of his former sides, Kingsbridge, by four wickets.
Kingsbridge were unbeaten in four games in their march to fourth place but this loss keeps them separated from the leading trio.
