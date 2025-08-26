IVYBRIDGE and Plymstock are on a collision course for a promotion decider on the final day of the Tolchards DCL B Division season.
Plymstock, never off the top from week three to week 11, have lost their way in recent games and dropped down to third in the table. Last time out, they were skittled for 79 by Bovey Tracey 2nd XI and lost by four wickets.
Ivybridge, in contrast, have worked their way up the rankings from fifth to second. Their six-wicket win at Abbotskerswell last time out installed them in second place instead of Plymstock.
Ivybridge are 12 points ahead of Plymstock with 20 left to play for on the last day. Plymstock have to win, otherwise it is Ivybridge who will be going up behind champions Budleigh Salterton.
Josh Zimmerman, the Ivybridge captain, can barely wait for Saturday afternoon to come round.
“Occasions like that are the reason we play the game,” said Zimmerman.
“I am personally buzzing for the winner-takes-all contest.
“The lads will be fired up and I know we will be leaving it all out on the field on Saturday.”
Abbotskerswell set Ivybridge 202 to win at Two Mile Oak, which they comfortably achieved with more than 12 overs to go.
Half-centuries from Tom Heath (50) and last man out Toby Codd (59) helped Abbots recover from 84 for five to make 201 all out. Alfie Harrison (21) did his bit down the order.
Farzad Safi (5-18) was Ivybridge’s man of the moment with the ball. Three of those wickets came in a nine-ball spell that saw Abbots slide from 23 for one to 37 for four.
Ivybridge were always sitting pretty after openers Harvey Johnson (49) and Abraham Kopparambil (41) put on 93.
Zimmerman (16) and Sam Kidd (16) kept Kopparambil company as the target reduced into the 40s.
Jake Dunn (27no) supplied the final impetus to get Ivybridge over the line. He finished it by hoisting Max Yates for six.
Zimmerman said it was a ‘strong performance’ from a side peaking when it matters most.
“It feels we have lads coming into form at just the right time of the season,” said Zimmerman.
“Farzad was again fantastic – and again stepped up with our three top wicket takers missing.
Two will return on Saturday for the ‘biggy’ against Plymstock.”
Meanwhile, Ivybridge 2nd XI were on the receiving end of a 179-run battering at the hands of D West champs-elect Hatherleigh 2nd XI.
Hatherleigh are guaranteed a top two finish in the division and only need three points against third-placed Chagford this Saturday to go up as champions.
Opener Ryan Quick plundered 134 off 121 balls as Hatherleigh raced to 3-5 for eight in 45 overs.
Quick and Jack Probert (65) put on 122 for the fourth wicket. Shifting Probert did nothing to slow Hatherleigh as Adam Quick (30) joined Ryan in a stand worth 79. Rob Fishleigh (21no) was in at the end.
Keeping the runs down was a problem for Ivybridge, although Jithin Joseph (3-37) managed it and Archie McWhinnie (4-63) was compensated for some rough treatment with wickets.
Ivybridge were all out in reply for 126 with more than 12 overs unused. There were more extras (33) than any batsman made. Opener Josh Bullock (23) was the only batter with more runs than the 22 wides given away.
Fishleigh (4-34) picked up wickets regularly through the Ivybridge order.
