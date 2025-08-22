EPISODE four of the Jewson Western League Podcast, co-hosted by Ian Nockolds and Mr #FootyWatch, Andy Stone, offers an insightful interview with Ivybridge Town joint-manager Ben Washam reflecting on The Ivies promising start to the season and the club's evolving vision.
Washam expressed delight following Ivybridge Town's impressive 1-0 away win against established Premier Division side Shepton Mallet. He felt confident about this result, particularly if his team could maintain a clean sheet, a strategy that ultimately paid off.
Washam and Brad Gargett, who had been managing together at Dobwalls, chose to join Ivybridge Town when the opportunity arose. Their core philosophy is focused on developing young players and guiding them to the "next level," with Washam candidly admitting to often playing the "bad cop" role to uphold standards.
Having played for Ivybridge many years ago, Washam has a strong personal connection to the club.
Despite a challenging pre-season with no home games due to ongoing pitch and clubhouse redevelopment, Washam was satisfied with preparations, highlighting successful player retention and recruitment.
The club's extensive transformation includes a new clubhouse and changing rooms, creating a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.
Washam acknowledged being surprised by the physicality and direct style of play in the Western League Premier Division, emphasising the need for his players to adapt quickly. While remaining diplomatic about their targets for this season, he stated Ivybridge aims to finish in the top half of the table, which would be an "absolute delight" given the club's current transition phase.
Also in the episode, co-host Stoner provided updates on other Western League results, noting Helston's third consecutive away victory and Saltash United's continued winning streak. The podcast also covered the disappointing FA Cup preliminary round results for most Western League sides, with Torpoint Athletic being the sole remaining club after their 4-2 win over Sidmouth Town.
Listeners can find Episode 4 and all past episodes of the Jewson Western League podcast on the Western League website, https://www.westernleague.co.uk/.
