MATT Skeemer and Elliott Staddon gave Cornwood a massive helping hand towards a six-wicket win at Sandford with a match-turning stand of 179.
Cornwood were 75 for four in reply to Sandford’s 50-over total of 253 for nine when skipper Staddon went out to join Skeemer. Ben Beaumont was just out for 42.
Then, three overs out, the target was 11 to win and Skeemer needed 10 to reach a maiden Premier Division ton.
Cornwood got the 11 they needed – two fours from Skeemer settled it – but for the second time in the same place, he was stuck on 99 not out.
“It was a real top knock from Matt,” said Staddon, whose own contribution was 70 not out.
“Matt paced his innings so well and it was really nice batting together for so long. It was great to chase down a total like that.
“Matt was 99 not out against Sandford once before (2017) when we lost there in a cup match. The second of the two fours he hit at the end landed 10 foot inside the rope. Such a shame as he deserved a hundred.”
Meanwhile, Cornwood 2nd XI warmed-up for their top-of-the-table tussle against Ashburton with a 114-run win over mid-table Kingsbridge.
Skipper Robin Dart (123) made his first league century since 2021 in a Cornwood total of 255-6.
Kingsbridge were eventually bowled out for 141 in reply. Skipper James Fletcher top scored with 47.
Victory kept the Wood four points clear of second-placed Ashburton going into this Saturday’s all-important clash on the Varwell Field. It isn’t quite a promotion decider, but Cornwood probably won’t be caught in the last round if they win. And in a division with only one promotion place, winning it is everything.
“Two weeks to go and all to play for,” said Dart. “These are the kind of games we want to be part of.”
Dart may have been the top run getter against Kingsbridge, but the final total was far from all his own work.
Charlie Farmer (30) put in 81 for the fifth wicket with Dart, and Will Sharp (40) was 22 yards away while another 110 was added.
“Kingsbridge weren't giving away runs easily so a really gritty and composed knock from 17- year-old Charlie Farmer on his second team debut helped us set a base,” said Dart.
Connor Rothwell (3-27) and the seemingly ageless Neal Peach (9-3-18-1) were the bowlers Cornwood got bogged down against.
Fletcher – in at 41 for two, last out on 141 – was one of just two Kingsbridge batters to make it past 20. Jack Brown (23), a former Cornwood player, was the other.
Kingsbridge went into a tailspin from the moment Josiah Caunter dismissed Connor Rothwell to leave them 107 for five.
Josiah Caunter finished with three for 24 and fellow spinners Max Finzell (2-11) and Jacob Caunter (1-22) did the rest as Kingsbridge bowed out with more than nine overs to go.
Said Dart: "We had a great score on the board and just had to be patient and tight with the ball and the chances would come."
ELSEWHERE, Cornwood 3rd lost ground in the E West promotion race when Tavistock 2nd XI defeated them by nine wickets, falling from second to fourth as a result.
