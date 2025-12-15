AS WE approach the halfway mark of the season in the South Devon & Torbay Table Tennis League, last year’s division one champions, Newton Abbot Buzzards hold a 14-point lead over Brixham Sharks although the Sharks have played a game fewer.
The Buzzards’ latest victory was an 8-2 win at Totnes against the Grove Guerrillas, the key men for the Buzzards being Kevin Nicholls and Herbie Sage who were again undefeated, although they were pushed all the way in an excellent final doubles set.
Meanwhile, second division leaders Brixham Trawlers were held to a 5-5 draw by bottom of the table Torbay Academy 2, Issy Brown with a fine maximum for the Trawlers.
David Davies was unbeaten as Teignmouth Aces took the spoils 6-4 at Torre against the Vikings to remain in the runners up spot. NA Raptors kept up their interest in the title with a 7-3 victory over Torbay Academy 3.
NA Kestrels accumulated enough points to head back to the top of the third division but were well beaten by clubmates NA Harriers 7-3.
The Harriers all round team effort from Ivor Copley, Albie Andrews and Lee Raymond, each winning two singles, kept up their unbeaten record and they now sit just three points off the lead with a game in hand.
The match involving Grove Tigers, the clear leaders of the fourth division, was postponed but they still hold a seven-point lead and have played a game fewer than the chasing pack.
Teignmouth Delinquents moved into second place following a share of the points with third placed Torbay Academy 6, Phil Jewell with a fine maximum for the Academy side. An Evan Jones maximum helped his Torbay Academy 7 team to a 7-3 victory over Brixham Seals.
There were a couple of rearranged cup matches which both went into the final set to be decided.
Torbay Academy 5, Jamie McGuire, Steve Metcalfe and Aleksander Treder defeated NA Ravens 20-16 in the singles handicap cup.
In the doubles handicap cup Taverners, Colin Harrop, Prabhu Kashap and Geoff Read defeated Torbay Academy (4) 19-17.
RESULTS:
Division One
Grove Guerrillas 2 (Butterworth 1, Gilhespy 1, Pearson 0) NA Buzzards 8 (Nicholls 3, Sage 3, Ryland 1, Dbls)
Division Two
Torre Vikings 4 (Crawford 2, Russell 1, Keywood 1 Teignmouth Aces 6 (Davies 3, M Bellham 1, B Bellham 1, Dbls)
Torbay Academy (3) 3 (Fialho 2, Harris 1, Fowler 0) NA Raptors 7 (Haslam 2, Dilkes 2, Hine 2, Dbls)
Torbay Academy (2) 5 (Damanskas 2, Moretta 1, Ichim 1, Dbls) Brixham Trawlers 5 (Brown 3, Pack 1, N Shipley 1)
Division Three
NA Kestrels 3 (Whitehorn 2, Williams 1, Doxsey 0) NA Harriers 7 (Copley 2, Andrews 2, Raymond 2, Dbls)
Division Four
Torbay Academy (6) 5 (Jewell 3, Adamczak 1, Neafcy 1) Teignmouth Delinquents 5 (Clitheroe 2, Sanders 2, Northcott 0, Dbls)
Torbay Academy (7) 7 (Jones 3, Gage 2, Clark 1, Dbls) Brixham Seals 3 (Gilbert 2, Greenfield 1, Noades 0)
Cup Team Handicap Doubles
Taverners beat Torbay Academy (4) 19-17
Cup Team Handicap Singles
Torbay Academy (5) beat NA Ravens 20-16
Pictured is the NA Buzzards trio of Herbie Sage, Sonja Ryland and Kevin Nicholls.
