JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Bradford Town 1, Ivybridge Town 0
IVYBRIDGE Town returned to action following a two-week break with a long 120-mile trip for a tough away match against Bradford Town in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, December 13, reports Graham Hambly.
Despite putting up a spirited performance, Ivybridge suffered a 1-0 defeat with the only goal of the game being scored by Bradford’s Owen Allison in the 20th minute.
It proved a frustrating afternoon for Ivybridge, who missed four decent scoring opportunities in addition to creating a number of other half chances.
Ivybridge defended well with some efficient work throughout the back four, but they were made to pay for their lack of sharpness in attack.
Joint manager Brad Gargett admitted: “It was one of those afternoons when our finishing let us down.”
On a brighter note, there was a promising debut in midfield for Jack Rider, who was promoted from the club’s under-18 side and came on as a second half substitute.
The Ivybridge club have a successful youth policy and Gargett said that Rider had recently been training with the first team squad.
Ivybridge are now due to stage two home games in the coming week with their recently postponed Les Phillips League Cup against Helston having been re-arranged for Wednesday (Dec 17) with a 7.45 kick-off.
That fixture will be followed by a league match against Paulton Rovers, who are due at Erme Valley on Saturday (Dec 20).
Ivybridge secured a 2-1 victory when they visited Helston in a league clash at the end of November, but Gargett warns: “Helston are tough opposition, so we will be concentrating our efforts on the cup game first and then turn our attention to the Paulton fixture.”
Then, on Boxing Day, Ivybridge head to Newton Abbot to face Buckland Athletic in an enticing local affair.
