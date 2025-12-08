THE game between Ivybridge RFC 1st XV and South West Two table-proppers Wellington was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
No date has been agreed for a second attempt. The next blank date on the fixture card is February 7.
North Petherton are the visitors to Cross-in-Hand this Saturday in the final home game before Christmas.
Winscombe’s clash with North Petherton was also called off in that division, whereas the other four matchups went ahead.
Crediton won narrowly away at Cullompton by 17 points to 14 and Wadebridge Camels edged out Okehampton 31-28 whilst Penzance & Newlyn and Weston-super-Mare enjoyed comfortable home victories over Teignmouth RFC and Tiverton respectively.
Ivybridge Vandals were pipped by a point against Honiton in a Devon One ding-dong at Cross-in-Hand.
The Bridge led 21-5 and 37-24 at different points during the game but lost it 38-37.
Owen Alp, Aaron Joynt, Owen Garner and Callum Hall. Luke Martell kicked the rest of the points.
Meanwhile, Dartmouth RFC were unable to raise a side for their trip to Bideford in Devon One.
The Riversiders will be hoping for better player availability this Saturday when South Molton are due to pay a visit to Norton.
They are the bottom two sides in that division having won just twice between them.
At the other end, the leading trio have won seven games apiece. Devonport Services IIs are in first on 39 points with Bideford and Topsham IIs on their coattails, both with 36 points.
Elsewhere, a waterlogged pitch forced the postponement of the Devon Two North East game between Exeter Engineers and New Cross on the Western Road ground.
Saturday, February 7 has been agreed as the replay date. New Cross are due to host North Tawton this Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.