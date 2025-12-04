Ivybridge Town v Helston Athletic, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
THE Jewson Western League Les Phillips Cup second round tie between Ivybridge Town and Helston Athletic, due to have been played on Wednesday evening (Dec 3), has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Erme Valley, writes Graham Hambly.
The decision was made following a morning inspection and a new date will be arranged for the restaging of the fixture.
It means a two-week break for Ivybridge, who are without a fixture this Saturday (Dec 6). Their next match will be a league visit to Bradford Town on Saturday, December 13.
