FORTY Thurlestone Golf Club ladies played an American greensome competition on Wednesday, December 10, in a shotgun start.
Luckily the weather was dry but they had a strong wind to contend with. They enjoyed a lunch and prizegiving afterwards as a run up to Christmas.
The winners were Jane Walker and Julia Dorey with 36 points and in second place were Janet Richardson and Helen Baker with 34 points.
They had six beautiful hampers to raffle and they raised in the region of £210.00 for the joint captain’s charity Kingsbridge Care Hub. The ladies all gathered for a photo wearing their Christmas jumpers (as pictured).
A number of knockout matches have been played this week.
Diane Baker and Shona Wilson had a close match going right to the 18th hole with Shona winning on the last putt. The ladies winter foursomes match has reached the quarterfinals with Maggie Best and Anna McGrath beating Clare Guard and Fiona Turner to get to the semifinals where they meet Jan Brooking and Heather Spencer.,
On Saturday, there was a Stableford competition with 36 men playing. The winner was Chris Oldershaw with an excellent score of 40 points from Dave Eva (39pts) and third Mark Greatorex (38pts).
Meanwhile, 34 juniors and two professionals took part in a special, festive competition that saw the older juniors mix with the younger ones for a team scramble.
James Knight, Thomas Worrall and George Catell prevailed ahead of Jacob Brooker, Leo Willmott, George Smallridge & Archie Carrelli and then Martha Massingham, Finn Robson, Max Brooker and Freddie Roder.
The day was topped off nicely with a visit from Father Christmas himself who went out onto the course to encourage the children and also presented the prizes.
Of course, all of the children received a Christmas gift from Santa.
