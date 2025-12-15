WITH just two more league games scheduled to take place in the South Devon Football League before Christmas, the majority of sides can now take a break and enjoy the festive period, reports Alastair Muirden.
PREMIER DIVISION
Jayden Brent and Jake Powell may have shared the man of the match award as Paignton Saints sent the supporters home for a happy Christmas following their 6–1 home win against the reigning champions, but make no mistake, this was a great team performance.
Joe Perry (2), Jake Powell (2), Brandon Kelly and Mynyta Cherneiski scored the goals at Coach Road as the Saints sunk Newton Spurs 2nd XI, who they jump ahead of the in the standings as a result.
Windmill returned to winning ways with a hard fought 3–1 win over an Ilsington Villa side who were without their top scorer.
Brodie Simpson was the star man for the home team netting twice and Alex Photiou scored the other.
No other top-flight games went ahead due to waterlogged grounds but Totnes and Dartington had a shock defeat to Division One side Elburton Villa by three goals to one in the Herald Cup.
DIVISION ONE
In Division One, Paignton Villa returned to pole position for the second time this season with a comprehensive 6-nil win over Liverton Utd. Tom Evans had a hat trick whilst Seb Knight, Babbucarr Colley and Yahya Sulliman all struck singles.
Beesands Rovers had a close call at bottom club Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds but a 4–3 victory keeps the Bees just two points off of top place in fourth. Incredibly, they have a negative goal difference, which could be crucial come May.
Watts Blake Bearne also had a good win on the road, beating Watcombe Wanderers 4-1 and victory against Bovey Tracey on Saturday, December 20, would move WBB into top spot.
Bovey on the other hand could not move any places with a win but would be within three points of the top.
There was an all-Division One Herald cup tie played at JC Park where Brixham Town faced Barton Athletic (match report and photos on Davesworld)- Liam Northcott and Oakley Hunt were on target for ten-man Barton Ath who were made to hang on to their 2–1 win for a place in the next round.
DIVISION TWO
The game of the day in Division Two was at Ivybridge Town where visitors Babbacombe Corries inflicted a second defeat in three weeks over the Ivies. This time, a 3-nil win was enough for the Torquay-based team to remain two points behind leaders Signal Box but with a game in hand.
Paignton Saints 2nds had a good day at the office with a 5-nil win at Newton Rovers. The win opens up an 8-point gap that leaves the bottom three adrift and incredibly, Saints are fourth from bottom with a positive goal difference.
DIVISION THREE
In Division Three, Galmpton Utd gave up their unbeaten tag by losing 4-3 to Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI in a pulsating game that was a credit to this level of football. Even with this loss, Galmpton stay in second place, some eight points ahead of the Rams but now six points behind the unbeaten leaders Kingskerwell.
Talking of Kingskerwell and they won 5-0 at home to Ipplepen Athletic with goals from new signing Ben Carter, Alex Harding, Louis Horton, Gareth McEwan and Stephen Rohan. Newton Abbot 66 2nds and Stoke Gabriel TP slogged out a 2–2 draw at a treacle-covered Osborne Park where really, a point was not what either of these teams needed.
DIVISION FOUR
The big game in Division Four went the way of the visitors Teign Village with a fine 3–1 win at Chudleigh Athletic 2nds and another first loss of the season for the home team. A William Allen hat-trick won the game for Village and keeps them well placed in third, five points off the lead with two games in hand.
Brixham Town 2nds also remain well placed in fourth following a 4–1 win at Kingsbridge & Kellaton Utd. The Fishermen are three points off second with two games in hand.
That team are Bere Alston Utd who had a 9–1 win at Paignton Saints 3rds and look determined to hold onto their promotion spot in their first season in the SDFL.
Barton Athletic 2nds also moved into a challenging position with a 6-nil win at bottom club Newton Rovers reserves. The Torquay-based side are now just three points behind second place with a game in hand.
This division now has five teams in the mix for two guaranteed promotion slots.
With Chudleigh Athletic 2nds and Galmpton Utd losing this week it leaves just Waldon Ath 3rds in Division Four and Babbacombe Corries in division two unbeaten, plus Kingskerswell in Division Three with a 100% record.
PREVIEWS
Friday night football returns to Coach Road on December 19 in what is labelled Fair Play Friday. The event is hosted by Devon County Football Association and supported by the South Devon Football League to reward well-behaved teams an opportunity to play under lights at no expense to themselves.
This week’s fixture is a Division Four encounter between Paignton Saints 3rds and Broadhempston Utd and has a 7.30 pm kick off.
Whilst both teams are at the wrong end of the table and both could do with a win, Saints are the second highest scorers in the division but have conceded the most goals. Broads on the other hand are the third lowest scorers in the division and have an equally leaky defence so this could finish 6–6 or nil-nil.
What is certain is a great night of pre-Christmas South Devon League football just before the festive break kicks in.
In Division One, on the Saturday, Bovey Tracey have been proactive in arranging a fixture versus WBB to get one of their three games in hand played. That has a 2.30pm kick off.
The SDFL would like to wish all players, coaches, supporters, volunteers and their families the very best for Christmas and a healthy and happy 2026. Thank you all for what you do for grassroots football.
