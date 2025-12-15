IT HAS been a busy time for athletes of Erme Valley Harriers, with three athletes travelling to Valencia for the ever-popular Marathon, which this year saw some 30,000 finishers.
Simon Fitze and Alison McEwing produced brilliant performances. Fitze broke the long-standing club male vet 45 record, set in 2009 by recording a time of 2.39.26.
McEwing broke her own club senior and female vet 35 record with a time of 2.46.21. Jeremy Westmore also ran in the race and finished in a time of 3.51.57.
At the annual Armada Christmas Relays run in Central Park, Plymouth, the Harriers were in top form.
Teams of four run a 3KM lap, with the Harriers Senior Men’s team of Luke Hayes, Peter Allen, Charlie Milward and Ben Holmes winning the race.
There was also success in other categories with the Harriers winning the male 40, female 45 and 55 categories.
