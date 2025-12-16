IVYBRIDGE are up to fifth in the South West Two tables thanks to a 34-17 win over visiting North Petherton.
The Bridge’s third win in the last four starts propelled them up to fifth in the table going into the second half of the league season. It is a big turnaround from this time last season when Ivybridge were one of the bottom of the next division up, with just two wins to their name.
The first half belonged to Ivybridge, who turned around 24-0 ahead. Although the second half failed to live up to expectations at times, coach Steve Atkinson had nothing to complain about.
We raced into another great lead then there were 20-25 minutes of stale rugby,” said Atkinson.
“It was a really strange period– lots of pens during that time – and neither side didn’t really fire any shots.”
Ivybridge’s half-time chat focused on keeping Petherton out for the first 10 minutes or so, then returning to the business of scoring tries.
“Unfortunately, they scored the first try, followed by another good period of defence from us,” said Atkinson.
Midway through the half the whistle dominated with a clutch of cards on both sides – Jack Guyver and Joe Owen for the Bridge – and Petherton getting back to 24-10.
“Luckily we held on and scored again and sealed the game off,” said Atkinson, who added that strong defence was key to winning the game.
“We carried it on from the win over Wadebridge (45-7) which was great to see “ said Atkinson.
Jamie Campbell, George Vertessy and Owen Garner were Ivybridge’s first-half try scorers, Harry Newman-Wild converted all three and a penalty. Garner and Charlie Teague were the second-half try scorers.
Elsewhere, Ivybridge Vandals lost 24-19 at Old Plymothian and Mannamedian.
Ben Burgess and Sid Bear made their 2nd XV debuts with captain Sam Willmington commenting: "Both played really well and have settled into the Ivybridge team seamlessly.”
