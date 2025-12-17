Ivybridge Town v Helston Athletic, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
THE Jewson Western League Les Phillips Cup second round tie between Ivybridge Town and Helston Athletic has been postponed for the second time in two weeks, writes Graham Hambly.
The tie had been re-arranged to be played at Erme Valley on Wednesday evening (Dec 17), but the fixture was called off following a morning inspection because of a waterlogged pitch. The original fixture was similarly washed out on December 3.
It will now be down to the league to sort out the third attempt at staging the tie with the winners due to play in the quarter finals of the competition on January 17.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge will be hoping the weather improves in time for their next fixture, a home league match against Paulton Rovers, which is due to be played at Erme Valley on Saturday December 20.
