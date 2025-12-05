ROB Baxter is determined that Exeter Chiefs carry their Premiership form into Europe as they prepare to face the Cheetahs in their opening Pool Three fixture of the EPCR Challenge Cup at Sandy Park on Sunday (5.30pm).
In what has been an impressive start to domestic matters for the Devonians – they currently sit second in the Premiership standings after six rounds – they must now switch their attentions to a new competition, where Baxter is looking for the same intensity and focus that has driven those performances.
“We’ve shown an element of form in the Premiership, and now we switch to European competition, which we’ve always worked extremely hard in to do as well as we can,” Baxter said.
“It’s a competition we’ve had some success in before, and we’d like to have success again. We’ll approach it very seriously in terms of what we’d like to achieve. Cheetahs are like most South African teams in that they pride themselves on their scrum, their maul and their physicality. They’re a very dangerous side.”
Buoyed by an impressive comeback win at Sale Sharks last time out, Baxter has named a new look front-row trio of Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle and Georgian powerhouse Bachuki Tchumbadze, all of whom impressed off the bench in Manchester.
Behind them, captain Dafydd Jenkins packs down with Italian Andrea Zambonin, while the back-row remains unchanged with Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots and Greg Fisilau all starting.
In the backline, Ben Hammersley starts at full-back in place of Josh Hodge, while Charlie Chapman and Harvey Skinner run the half-back positions. Centres Henry Slade and Len Ikitau are supported by wings Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Olly Woodburn.
Baxter stressed the importance of squad depth for the next fortnight of fixtures: “We’ve got to use our resources and squad depth well to get the best outcome out of the opening games before returning to the Premiership. It’s a juggling act but one that’s enjoyable and gives the squad something clear to aim for.”
On the bench, Jimmy Roots comes into the side for the injured Josh Iosefa-Scott. He partners Joseph Dweba, himself a former Cheetahs player and Will Goodrick-Clarke in the replacement front row. Lewis Pearson joins European debutant Kane James in covering the back five of the scrum. In the backs, Dan John is named alongside Tom Cairns and Will Haydon-Wood.
Exeter Chiefs: Ben Hammersley; Olly Woodburn, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Charlie Chapman; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jimmy Roots, Lewis Pearson, Kane James, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Dan John.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.