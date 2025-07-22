IVYBRIDGE 2nd XI dropped out of the D West top three when Chagford turned them over by eight wickets.
Stuart Lipo (3-12) got into Ivybridge’s top order, then Jake Griffiths plundered five wickets lower down as the Bridge folded on 122. Having been 103 for five thanks to runs from Owen Cocks (35) and Adrian Pullin (34no), it was a promising start squandered.
Chagford run machine Richard Hopwood (48) and James Sharman (36) got the chase past 100 between them. Chris Jelley (18) and Will Paterson (20) were the not outers at the end.
There is no change at the top of the table where Plymouth 2nd XI remain top by two points from Chagford. Hatherleigh (3rd) are four points further behind.
Meanwhile, E West promotion chasers Cornwood 3rd XI were comfortable 49-run winners over Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI.
Coming next for second-placed Cornwood is an appointment with leaders Abbotskerswell and the chance to eat into a 27-point deficit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.