AFTER 17 weekends of cricket action, the 18th and final round of fixtures is upon us for the 2025 season.
For some teams, matches on Saturday, August 30 will mean little to nothing. For others though, all is still to play for, whether that be battling for promotion or scrapping to avoid relegation.
One win in five previous outings has seen Cornwood 1st XI’s Premier Division campaign peter out to the point that they will be jostling for position on the weekend and nothing more.
They could replace Exeter in fourth place whilst their opponents, Heathcoat, are precariously poised in ninth, needing to make up ten points on Sandford to escape the bottom two.
Last time out, Hatherleigh made light work of their geographical and title rivals Tavistock to guarantee promotion out of the A Division, also placing one firm hand on top spot as well.
If Tavistock can put the disappointment of that defeat behind them, they are very likely to finish as runners-up with the prize being top-flight cricket for next season.
They take on eighth-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell and rock-bottom Barton respectively on the final day.
Bovey Tracey won’t be bouncing back immediately though and are also one of those who can only move up one spot. They travel to Cullompton, the side just a point ahead of them, looking to finish on a high.
In the B Division, Ivybridge boast a 12-point advantage over Plymstock ahead of their promotion-deciding affair. The two have experienced contrasting form in recent weeks, thus leading to the position swap at this crucial moment and of course, for the sake of maximum drama, they now go toe-to-toe in week 18.
At the other end of the table, it seems unlikely that Stoke Gabriel and Bovey 2nd XI will be dragged into the relegation spots.
With Abbotskerswell tied to the bottom, the task is simple for ninth-placed Ipplepen- make up the six points between them and Braunton. Where will the ‘Pens be travelling to on Saturday? Braunton of course!
Ipplepen 2nd XI meanwhile, don’t have those same relegation worries with a 22-point buffer between them and the bottom two enough to guarantee another year of C Division West cricket. Or so you’d think…
Two teams from the same club can’t occupy the same division and so they’ll be more focused on the 1st XI’s result than they will their own against champions elect Ashburton.
Talking of Ashburton and with Cornwood 2nd XI 11 points behind them, they know a win will guarantee them the silverware.
Teignmouth & Shaldon, South Devon, Kingsbridge and Chudleigh are safely occupying places between third and eighth with little to no movement expected.
What a year it is for Hatherleigh Cricket Club, after all, the promotion joy doesn’t stop with their 1st XI.
The 2nd XI are 17 points and three victories ahead of their closest challengers in D Division West and could really put the icing on the cake with a win over third-placed Chagford.
Ivybridge 2nd XI are safe in sixth whilst a trio of teams are praying that they don’t end up in ninth come Saturday evening.
Kenn (192pts) are currently there and they host the aforementioned Ivybridge but the majority of the attention will be on the seventh vs eighth clash, Yelverton Bohemians (197pts) heading to Barton 2nd XI (196pts).
In the E Division West, there are no questions over who will finish first and last, Abbotskerswell 2nd XI and Dartington & Totnes comfortably occupying those spots respectively, for better or for worse.
Below the runaway victors, Tavistock 2nd XI could lose second spot to Cornwood 3rd XI, although Cornwood’s opponents have a lot riding on that match and so will be well up for it.
Whitchurch Wayfarers are the side in question, sitting in eighth on 178 points with Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd breathing down their neck with 175.
Given that Whitchurch are visiting third place and T&S are at home to the already-relegated D&T, the South Devon group will fancy their chances of escaping the bottom two.
It seems unlikely that Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI will lose their grip on the F Division West title and the same goes for Kingsbridge 2nd XI in their battle for survival, sitting in ninth with 15 points less than eighth.
Ivybridge 3rd XI will likely need to beat champions Plymouth 3rd XI to hang on to second in the G Division West whilst Yelverton 2nd XI and Chagford 2nd XI squabble over ninth place.
Finally, to the H Division West and it’s all about the South Hams. Ivybridge 4th XI have the title wrapped up, D&T 2nd XI are guaranteed second place and Stoke Gabriel 3rd XI have long been condemned to bringing up the rear.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.