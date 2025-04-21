IVYBRIDGE CC have added some South African firepower to their squad for the imminent return of B Division cricket to Filham Park.
The new overseas player at Ivybridge is bowling all-rounder Bamanye Xenxe, who has been turning out for North West in First Class and List A cricket during the season coming to an end in South Africa.
Xenxe, 27, fills the slot formerly occupied by fellow countryman Cebo Tshiki, who starred with bat and ball in the Ivybridge side that clinched promotion from the Tolchards DCL C Division West last season.
Josh Zimmerman, who skippered Ivybridge to promotion, said Xene comes with excellent references.
“Bam plays for North West now, but used to play at Boland with Cebo, who recommended him to us,” said Zimmerman.
Talent-spotters identified Xenxe as one to watch at the age of 12. A scholarship to Dale College in King William’s Town followed, as did playing in the CSA One Day and Twenty20 Challenge for Border, Mpumalanga, the Rhinos and Boland.
Belfast club CIYMS, who play in the NCU Premier League, gave Xenxe his first taste of UK cricket conditions in 2022. Although his season was disrupted by a family bereavement and a trip home, he took 24 wickets and scored nearly 200 runs.
Xenxe has a CSA level-one coaching qualification on his cricket CV, which is equivalent to a level-two ECB certificate.
Ivybridge have also picked-up student Farzad Safi, who has spent the last two seasons on the Kingsbridge team-sheet.
Safi is predominantly a bowler – as evidenced by a five-wicket haul against Ashburton, and four more against Yelverton – but Zimmerman sees him as an all-rounder in development.
“Farz is an exciting young cricketer, with a love and enthusiasm for the game,” said Zimmerman.
“He is just the type of player I love to have in my team.”
The skipper “cannot wait to get the season underway” with it all beginning on May 3 with a short trip up the A38 to Bovey Tracey 2nd XI.