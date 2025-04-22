JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Wellington 2, Ivybridge Town 0
TWO first half goals for Wellington saw Ivybridge Town end their first season in the Jewson Western League with a 2-0 away defeat on Easter Monday, reports Graham Hambly.
Wellington took the lead in the 30th minute when Mark Cornish scored with a volley after Tom Stone helped on a corner from Sam Towler.
The home side added their second five minutes later with a shot from Jake Quick.
This final result leaves Ivybridge in 12th position in the Premier Division with 14 wins and 15 defeats from their 38 league matches.
Meanwhile, spectators attending Ivybridge’s matches at their Erme Valley ground can look forward to cheering on their team in more comfort next season.
South Hams District Council planning committee was unanimous in its support for the club’s plan to build a covered standing area for 100 people behind one of the goals.
There is already a small under-cover seating area on the halfway line, but the new construction will offer some respite from the weather for fans who would rather stand.
FA regulations state that clubs in the Western League Premier Division must provide covered standing accommodation for 100 people. The new covered area will be 15 metres long and two metres high.
Councillor Guy Pannell (Lib Dem, South Brent) said he had 50 years of experience watching Ivybridge play rugby just up the road, and rain could make it a ‘miserable occasion’, adding: “I’m very happy to offer some support to my football colleagues.”
There was also support from Councillor Simon Rake (Lib Dem, Blackawton and Stoke Fleming) who said: “I would like to give my congratulations to Ivybridge Town for making it to the fifth step of the football pyramid, and I hope we have many similar applications to look at in the future as they progress.”