JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Sidmouth Town 4 Ivybridge Town 1
A REVIVAL at the start of the second half proved short-lived as Ivybridge Town suffered a frustrating away defeat, losing 4-1 to Sidmouth in the Jewson Western League on Tuesday evening, writes Graham Hambly.
The home side took the lead after only three minutes when Jamie Price scored with a header from Liam Carey’s corner, Ivybridge suspecting a foul on goalkeeper Jason Peters which was not given.
Then Will Collins celebrated his debut for Sidmouth with a goal in the 28th minute to give the home side a 2-0 interval lead.
Ivybridge started well after the break and were rewarded in the 63rd minute when defender Joe Cook came forward to reduce the arrears with a header following a corner.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam said: “We came out really positive after the break. Joe scored with a great header and there was only one team in it at that stage. We played some good football and created chances.”
But Ivybridge failed to take those chances and suffered in the 68th minute when Peters was penalised for a rash challenge with home skipper Isaac Furness converting the resultant spot kick.
The closing stages of the game were disrupted by a floodlight failure, which caused a 10-minute delay and Sidmouth wrapped up their victory when Collins scored his second goal of the game after 70 minutes.
It was a sixth successive win for Sidmouth, who were third in the table after this result.
Washam admitted: “Sidmouth are a big, strong and experienced side.”
Regarding his own team, Washam added: “We made some silly mistakes, but we are a new group who are still learning. I am pleased with the progress we are making.”
Ivybridge will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday, October 11, when they are at home to Bridgwater.
That league game will be the start of a run of six successive home fixtures, including three in various knock-out competitions.
They play Totton and Eling in the FA Vase on Saturday 18, followed by Cullompton in the Devon County St Luke’s Cup on Tuesday 21, and Torpoint in the Les Phillips League Cup on Wednesday 29.
There will also be two home league fixtures at Erme Valley against Bradford Town on Saturday 25, and league leaders Clevedon on Saturday, November 1.
Washam says: “We are looking forward to the Bridgwater match. It is the start of a run of six home games and the chance for us to put a little run together.”
