PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has admitted that the Pilgrims’ enforced two-week break from Sky Bet League One action has come at the perfect moment, allowing his depleted squad some much-needed time to rest and recover.
Argyle were stretched to their limits in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic at Home Park – with Cleverley describing the situation as “crazy” after being forced to field a side missing eight senior players.
Cleverley revealed that five first-team regulars – Xavier Amaechi, Jack MacKenzie, Julio Pleguezuelo, Kornel Szucs and Caleb Watts – are currently sidelined through injury, while Joe Edwards and Bradley Ibrahim both missed the Wigan game due to suspension.
Add into the equation the fact that on-loan Charlton Athletic defender Alex Mitchell missed the game for personal reasons, it’s little wonder Cleverley had to turn to younger members of the squad to fill the gaps.
He said: “I know it’s frustrating for the supporters because the season at this stage feels like it’s getting broken up and it doesn’t get full flow until the middle of November, but it couldn’t have come at a better time for us with the amount of injuries we have had, and then get some work into the two suspended boys who will be back. It’s a crazy situation to have eight senior players unavailable.”
For those who were available, it proved a frustrating day. Having taken the lead through a penalty from Lorent Tolaj, Argyle were unable to hold on for all three points, conceding an 82nd minute equaliser to Wigan’s Fraser Murray.
Cleverley added: “It looked like it had nil-nil written all over it, so it becomes a disappointing point when we get ahead. When you are ahead in those games, they are the type of games after you say ‘I love them scruffy 1-0s’ and that's what that should have been.”
