PLYMOUTH Argyle’s hopes of staying in the Sky Bet Championship were dealt another hammer blow at the weekend as they were undone 3-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.
Miron Muslic’s side dropped back to the foot of the table as the Owls - who thumped Argyle 4-0 on the opening weekend of the season - produced another powerful display to heap further misery on the Pilgrims, whose lack of form, as well as goals, is now proving a real concern with just ten games of the season remaining.
Argyle have won just once in their last six Championship games and time is fast running out for them in their quest to avoid the drop.
Danny Rohl’s visitors went ahead when Argyle defender Nathanael Ogbeta put into his own net after 15 minutes - and they extended their lead just before the break when Callum Paterson struck with a calm finish from six yards.
Djeidi Gassama added a third just past the hour mark, slotting the ball past Conor Hazard in the Argyle goal, whilst Michael Smith twice went close to extending that advantage in the closing stages.
The loss - Argyle’s 18th of the league campaign - did not sit well with the Argyle faithful, many of whom had long departed before the final whistle, whilst those that stayed sounded their frustrations with a chorus of boos.
Muslic acknowledged afterwards that these are tough times for the Devonians - and pleaded with the club’s supporters to stick with him and his team as they continue their survival fight.
“The Green Army turned their back on us,” he said. “A lot of people left the stadium and I cannot blame them. It’s up to us to make them come, to make them stay, to make them support, and I think this is something we have to come together again.
“I know these kind of nights are very difficult, but it’s part of this beautiful game. Pressure is part of it and we have to face it, not hide, and we have to get up again and try again. We as staff will try everything possible to protect the team and to give them a chance to try again.”
He added: “I’m here for two months and I am learning every day. I also take responsibility for this performance because it’s my task to prepare them as best as possible. It’s my task to give them the best tactical approach - and it’s my task always to support and to protect the team, and I will do this.
“Burnley is a good reference to us. There, after a very difficult and tough night for us, we get up again in the next morning and we attacked. Already I am looking forward, Wednesday (away to Portsmouth) and Saturday (home to Derby County), nobody is believing in us any more. That’s maybe a little less pressure and that’s a chance for us.”
Argyle have been further hindered with last week’s news that midfielder Adam Randell has been suspended for three games after admitting a misconduct charge following the 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff City.
Two members of Argyle’s medical team were also sanctioned. Physio Alex Kay was issued with a one-match touchline ban and £500 fine, while sports therapist Abner Bruzzichessi received a three-match touchline ban and £500 fine.