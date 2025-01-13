IT was a weekend to forget for South Hams-based teams in the South Devon Football League Premier Division.
Beesands Rovers went on their travels to take on Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI in the Herald Cup and were knocked out of the competition with relative ease.
Two goals within the first 15 minutes set Spurs well on their way at The Rec and they proceeded to romp to a 6-0 success, Jamie Micklewright notching a brace alongside singles from Aiden Blackie, Jack Upsher, Freddie Heath and Ricco Moranzoni. Harry Ford was named as Spurs’ man of the match.
For Totnes & Dartington 1st XI meanwhile, it was a much tighter affair but they were still beaten away from home. Oisin Walton-Miller netted at Duckspond but a brace from Steven Sutton earned Buckfastleigh Rangers the three points in this league affair.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI of Division One were also edged out by a single-goal margin, losing 3-2 at home when The Windmill came to Erme Valley. Goals from Joe Truelove and Lewis Pringle weren’t enough to earn the Greens a point, making it eight defeats from nine games in an increasingly miserable campaign.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the local teams though as East Allington United 2nd XI booked their place in the Fred Hewings Cup semi-finals. Paignton Saints 2nd XI left Poole Lane empty-handed as Lee Prestage and Simon Young struck in a 2-1 win for East Allington.
Joining them in the final four are Elburton Villa 3rds, Watcombe Wanderers 2nds and either Liverton United or Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds.
Watcombe earned their spot by overcoming Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI away from home, bouncing back from their defeat to rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic the week prior. T&D took an early lead but were then pegged back and went on to lose 5-2 at Foxhole to the side from Torquay.
As previously mentioned, on Saturday 4, Ipplepen picked up a rare win, a first of the season in fact, and this was then followed up by an unlikely three points for Newton Rovers this weekend.
Newton Rovers were four points worse off compared to Harbertonford with the pair struggling at the wrong end and so for the latter, to be beaten in such an important fixture, was quite the blow. Luke Collens scored for Harbertonford in this Division Two clash but to no avail.
Dropping down to Division Three and after trailing 1-0 at the break, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI responded well to win 2-1 away at Waldon Athletic 2nd XI. Adam Townsend scored for the hosts after two minutes, then Daniel Trezise equalised before substitute Ian Sloman struck the winner.
Finally now, to Division Four, and two of the three games at that level ended in draws.
Paignton Villa 3rd XI & Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI and Templer Way & Newton Rovers 2nd XI played out score draws whilst Kingskerswell beat Barton Athletic 2nd XI 3-0 at home.