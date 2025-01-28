BUCKLAND Athletic edged out Ivybridge Town 2-1 at Homers Heath to kickstart January 2025 and now the latter are provided with a swift opportunity respond.
Ryan Bush opened the scoring, Ollie Aplin then heading home an equaliser before Jared Lewington restored Buckland’s lead earlier this month, Lewington having scored a hat-trick against St Blazey in the latest outing.
His team enjoyed a 5-1 victory with the Greens matching them, winning 5-0 away at Welton Rovers thanks to goals from Chris Wright (2), Sean Thomson, Owen Pritchard and new arrival Harry Jeffery.
The reverse fixture, on Ivybridge’s home patch, is scheduled for Saturday, February 1.
Looking at the Western Football League standings now and the Devon duo are separated by four places and eight points, Buckland moving up into fifth and into a playoff spot with their latest victory.
It promises to be a fascinating encounter either way at Erme Valley!