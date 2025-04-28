FRIDAY night’s Herald Cup final will be absent of a South Hams presence following East Allington United’s exit in the last round.
They fell short at the hands of Waldon Athletic, via a penalty shootout, with the Torquay-based side set to cross paths with Kingsteignton Athletic at the Newton Abbot Rec for a 7pm kick-off on the evening of May 2.
Elsewhere in the South Devon Football League, there was a seventh win of the season for Totnes & Dartington in the Premier Division, Bradley Williams (2) and Thomas Baker striking in a 3-1 success over a Waldon team with cup football on their mind.
Ivybridge Town 2nds’ 5-2 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Brixham Town all but confirms their relegation down to Division Two.
Talking of Division Two and there were rather contrasting weekends for East Allington 2nds and Harbertonford FC.
The latter were unable to raise a side for their trip to Mount Gould unfortunately whilst the Pirates made light work of Upton Athletic at Poole Lane. Daniel Bastin (3), Sam Bruckner, Robbie Chalk, Aidan Corcoran (2), Rhys Morrallee (3), Daniel Bowles and Ethan MacDonald all found the back of the net as they won 12, yes 12-0.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds have enjoyed a solid season in Division Three to date but they will have been disappointed to exit the Ronald Cup at the hands of Elburton Villa 3rds. It was third hosting fifth and it went to form, Max Prestwood netting in a 3-1 Stoke loss.
On the topic of Elburton and they are one of a few teams with title ambitions in the division. Leaders Ashburton extended their advantage with a 4-0 win at Brixham Town 2nds whereas second place Drake have played all of their games. Another Ashburton win seals the title with four still to play for Elburton.