Division One is really no clearer but Paignton Villa keep the pressure on the other seven contenders with a 6-nil win over a Brixham Town side that seem to have lost their way since the turn of the year. Mount Gould have moved up to fourth place with a comfortable afternoon at Liverton Utd with a 7-1 result, Bentley Alcantara celebrated returning from his suspension forced break with a hat-trick.