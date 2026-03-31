THE South Devon Football League’s Herald Cup reaches the semifinals with pain for some and joy for others and the last 100% record gets blown away by Babbacombe Corinthians, reports Alastair Muirden.
There were some great Herald Cup fixtures in this season’s quarter finals and apart from Paignton Saints v East Allington United having to be abandoned on 38 minutes due to a serious injury, the other three games could have filled a page each with a match report.
The lowest ranked team left in the cup were Galmpton Utd, who took on the might of Ilsington Villa and it was the visitors who came away with a 4-1 victory thanks to goals from Daniel Langford, Matt Warman and Mike Summers in a pulsating cup game.
This will give the home team a good measure of where they are at the moment but the Moorlanders go into the hat for the semis (full report on Davesworld).
Meanwhile, the Plymouth derby between Lakeside Athletic and True Blues was far more straight forward, a 5-nil win for the home team.
In the Premier Division, the big upset came at the Duckspond where second from bottom Buckfastleigh Rangers seemed to be on a roll winning their third game of the season and moving within a point of safety.
An incredible 3 - 2 victory courtesy of a Jack Digby hat-trick over top of the table Windmill will certainly raise some eyebrows amongst the teams just above them and those still to play them.
Chudleigh Athletic continued their climb up the table and a 6-2 win over bottom club Totnes and Dartington with goals from George Davidson, Gavin Hammon, Jason Lake, Gavin Lake and Henry Buckpitt leaves the Tots adrift at the bottom with a lot of work to do.
Division One is really no clearer but Paignton Villa keep the pressure on the other seven contenders with a 6-nil win over a Brixham Town side that seem to have lost their way since the turn of the year. Mount Gould have moved up to fourth place with a comfortable afternoon at Liverton Utd with a 7-1 result, Bentley Alcantara celebrated returning from his suspension forced break with a hat-trick.
In Division Two, the final 100% record disappeared when Babbacombe Corries beat Signal Box Oak Villa by four goals to one. Goals from Kieron Sweet, Jack Cousins and Josh Swann keeps Corries in second place, some nine points behind Signal Box who are nailed on to win the Division Two title in their first SDFL season.
Ashburton had a setback in a 3-2 loss at East Allington Utd in an entertaining game, Sam Bruckner was the home team hero with a hat-trick for the Pirates and both teams remain as outsiders for a top two slot.
In Division Three, Kingskerswell got back to winning ways with a 7-nil win over Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nds which moves them to within three points of Galmpton to maintain the two-horse race. Josh Causley, Shane Essam, Max Lee, Alex Harding and Steve Rohan all found the net at the Kerswell Bowl.
Brixham Town 2nds are still in the mix in Division Four thanks to a 5-2 victory over Broadhempston Utd with strikes from Isaac Fairlie, Mike Stibbe, Harley Davis and Luke Thomas.
In the divisional cups Kingsbridge/Kellaton Utd, Drake FC, Chudleigh Ath 2nds all made it through to the quarter finals.
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