JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 0, Oldland Abbotonians 0
SOME attractive attacking football failed to produce any goals as Ivybridge Town were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Oldland Abbotonians in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday (Mar 21), writes Graham Hambly.
There were chances for both sides in a lively encounter, but it was Oldland’s Kieran Perrin who was the busier of the two goalkeepers.
He pulled off a number of impressive saves, including one from a cracking effort by Ivybridge’s Owen Howard during the first half.
In fact, Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam rated Perrin’s display as a man of the match performance.
“I think their goalkeeper was probably the man of the match,” said Washam.
“He pulled off some really good saves, particularly the one from Owen. How he saved that I don’t know. It was a well struck volley.”
Overall, Washam was satisfied with his team’s performance, including their own clean sheet – the first since a 2-0 win over Shepton Mallet on November 29.
He said: “The lads have done everything we have asked of them apart from scoring a goal. We have got to be positive. On another day that could have been a 4-0 win.
“Oldland came into the game on the back of two really good results. We should have won the game, but a point is a point. It is moving in the right direction. We kept a clean sheet, which we have not had for a while, and I think our back four deserved that.
“We have to keep building. We knew this season was about progress. It is all about us learning trying new things and preparing for next season.”
Ivybridge continue their run of three successive home fixtures with a match against St Blazey on Tuesday (Mar 24) evening (7.30) followed by a visit from Paulton Rovers on Saturday (Mar 28).
St Blazey will be looking to bounce back following a 2-1 home defeat by Sidmouth Town on Saturday while Ivybridge will be without defender Jadore Lawson, who had an impressive game against Oldland, but is not available for Tuesday because of university commitments.
Paulton are currently third in the table and have promotion play-off ambitions. However, Ivybridge triumphed 3-2 when they visited Paulton in the quarter-final of the Les Phillips League Cup last month.
Washam says: “Paulton will be another tough game. They are looking to get into the play-offs, but we did well against them up there. We know what they are about and, hopefully, we can try and get three points on Saturday.”
Elsewhere in Ivybridge Town’s division, Devon rivals Buckland Athletic also had to settle for a draw.
New signing Josiah McKayle opened his account for the club with just seven minutes on the clock before Brislington FC flipped the game on its head.
Goals from Shea Bennington-Mannings and Lewis Dunn had the visitors in front now but with half-time approaching, Toby Pullman made it two apiece.
A scoreless second half ensued and so Buckland now have Sidmouth hot on their heels, following their aforementioned victory at St. Blazey, ahead of the midweek fixtures.
Newquay AFC vs Barnstaple Town and Wellington vs Bridgwater United both ended in draws whilst there were wins for high-flying duo Clevedon Town and Torpoint Athletic.
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