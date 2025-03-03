They may have looked a little rusty after being without a game since a similar win over Paulton Rovers three weeks previously but Ivybridge still made the perfect start against Ilfracombe with a goal in the fourth minute. Ollie Aplin broke down the right and provided an accurate cross for Sean Thomson to head past Ollie’s brother, Dom Aplin, in the Ilfracombe goal for his 12th goal of the season.