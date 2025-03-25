JOSH Pascoe struck a late free-kick to book East Allington United’s place in the Herald Cup semi-final.
The Pirates were locked in a goalless affair with Chudleigh Athletic until the substitute popped up with the only goal of the game at Poole Lane.
Waldon Athletic now await them at the final-four stage, the pair set to do battle on Tuesday, April 15 at The Rec, home of Newton Abbot Spurs.
There was plenty of South Devon Football League action over the weekend as well with Totnes & Dartington putting paid to any lasting title hopes that Kingsteignton Athletic had in the Premier Division. It finished 1-1 at Foxhole with Ryan Walton scoring the T&D goal.
Beesands Rovers remain rooted to the foot of the top-flight table though as they were beaten at home by Newton Spurs 2nds. They put up a good fight and Louis Brace was on target for them but Spurs battled back to win 2-1.
The rear of Division One is also brought up by a South Hams side as well with Ivybridge Town 2nd XI unable to kick on from better form displayed in early March. Joe Truelove and Jason Milton-Gorvie scored for the Greens as they fell 5-2 away at WBB.
East Allington United 2nds were in cup action along with their 1st team but couldn’t quite secure the same outcome. The game finished 4-4 in the Lidstone Cup before Paignton Villa won 8-7 on penalties in a dramatic encounter. Daniel Bastin (2), Sam Bruckner and Aidan Corcoran scored the goals for East Allington.
It was a case of goals aplenty in Division Two with a trio of games boasting four, five and six goals and yet Harbertonford’s clash with Buckfastleigh Rangers was decided by a single goal. David Hatch struck for the hosts to keep Bucky adrift at the bottom.
In Division Three, both Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds and T&D 2nds went on their travels with Stoke’s title charge being disrupted by Newton 66 2nds. It finished 2-2 at Osborne Park with the Stoke goals coming courtesy of Adam Blackburn and Max Prestwood whereas T&D were beaten 5-2 by South Brent, Harry Parnham and Connor Bagnall netting for the visitors.
Kingsbridge & Kellaton United moved ahead of Barton Athletic and off of the bottom of Divison Four with a win on March 15 but were unable to put further space between them when they met Barton in the latest outing.
At the other end, Kingskerswell FC won 4-0 at Paignton Villa to continue their romp to the title.
Looking ahead to this weekend’s games and there are plenty worth keeping an eye on up and down the SDFL.
Beesands face another Newton Abbot-based side in the Premier Division as they head to Newton 66 whilst East Allington host Kingsteignton and Totnes & Dartington have a Belli Cup clash with Paignton Saints, home soil.
East Allington 2nds visit Bucky Rangers 2nds knowing another win in Division Two could help keep them firmly in the mix for the title with five or six teams still in with a shout.
In Division Three, Stoke 2nds are away at Brixham Town and T&D 2nds go to Waldon Athletic plus the only Division Four matchup pits Kingsbridge & Kellaton against Newton Rovers at Loddiswell Playing Fields.