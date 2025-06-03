Ivybridge Town Football Club has announced a new three-year strategic partnership with Marine Academy Plymouth (MAP) Ladies Football Club, commencing at the start of the 2025/26 season.
This exciting development follows MAP Ladies' recent success as champions of the South West Regional Women’s Football League, earning them a well-deserved promotion to the National Women’s League.
As part of the partnership, MAP Ladies will play their home fixtures at Ivybridge Town’s Erme Valley ground, which meets the ground grading requirements for this higher level of competition.
The agreement marks a rekindling of a previous collaboration between the two clubs and represents a shared commitment to promoting and developing the women’s game across the region.
In alignment with this vision, Ivybridge Town Youth FC will be running three girls teams next season at Under-9s and Under-15s .
David Graddon, Chairman of Ivybridge Town FC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This is a fantastic opportunity for both clubs and a clear statement of our ambitions to support and grow the women's game.
“We’re proud to welcome MAP Ladies to Erme Valley and excited for what the future holds."
Darren Stewart, General Manager at MAP, commented: "We had dialogue with Ivybridge FC earlier in the season to put a plan in place with promotion a realistic possibility.
“As a club we are so proud of our young MAP Ladies side who have secured two promotions in three seasons to achieve national league status and needed both a structure and a facility to support our ambition.
“Supporters will see games against the likes of Bristol Rovers , Swindon Town , Worthing and Maidenhead .
“We are under no illusions that this will be a real test but an exciting challenge for the side in the step up of quality but we have a solid platform off the pitch now to push on and we thank Ivybridge for that."
