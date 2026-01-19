LES PHILLIPS CUP
Ivybridge Town v Paulton Rovers, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
THE Les Phillips League Cup quarter-final between Ivybridge Town and Paulton Rovers, due to have been played on Saturday (Jan 17), was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, writes Graham Hambly.
The decision was announced at 9 am following an early morning inspection of the Ivybridge pitch at Erme Valley.
A new date has to be arranged for re-staging the tie. It is the second time Paulton have had a visit to Ivybridge rained off as their Jewson Western League match suffered a similar fate on December 20 and has now been re-arranged for Saturday, February 28.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge have two successive home league matches to round off January with Wellington due to visit Erme Valley on Saturday (Jan 24) followed by Helston on Saturday, January 31.
Elsewhere, Ivybridge’s local rivals Buckland Athletic came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home with Street FC.
