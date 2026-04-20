JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Bridgwater United 1, Ivybridge Town 0
IT proved a frustrating afternoon for Ivybridge Town as their final fixture of the season resulted in a 1-0 defeat away to Bridgewater United in the Jewson Western League on Saturday (April 18), writes Graham Hambly.
The only goal of the game came in the 68th minute when Jason Quick bundled the ball home following a corner.
But Ivybridge thought they had taken a first half lead when Jake Smelt applied the finishing touch to a corner. Bridgwater scrambled the ball away, but the Ivybridge players were convinced the ball had crossed the line.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam said: “It was a dubious decision by the match officials. A goal for us at that stage could have changed the complexion of the game.”
It continued to be a keenly contested match with Ivybridge going close to equalising in the closing stages.
Forward Josh Johnson saw a shot rebound off an upright while substitute Owen Howard had a good effort blocked on the line.
Washam added: “We deserved to get something out of the game. A draw would have been a fair result.”
Reflecting on the season overall, Washam said he and fellow joint manager Brad Gargett were content with the progress made in what is only the second season for Ivybridge at this level.
“We are really happy with what we have achieved,” said Washam.
“We reached the semi-final of the Les Phillips League Cup and have finished in mid-table. It is a really special group we have here and Brad and I have already committed ourselves to the club for next season.”
The run to the cup semi-final was all the more impressive as it included a 4-1 win over Torpoint, who could be crowned league champions on Tuesday evening (April 21) if they win at home to Wellington, and a 3-2 away win against Paulton, who clinched a place in the promotion play-offs by finishing third in the table.
Washam’s final thought on the defeat at Bridgwater was a mention for Leon Sargent, a stalwart member of the backroom team at Ivybridge, who missed the game because he was in hospital.
“It was the first match Sarge has missed this season, and we were without our lucky charm,” said Washam.
Ivybridge finished the season with 39 points from 34 games and were in 12th place although their final position will depend on the results of Street, who are three points behind Ivybridge with two fixtures still to play.
Ivybridge lost out on a couple of big away victories because of the withdrawals of St Austell and Nailsea and Tickenham. Ivybridge won 7-0 at St Austell and 4-0 at Nailsea but those results were subsequently declared void after the two sides ceased operating.
Elsewhere in the Western League this weekend, Brislington FC won their penultimate game, beating Saltash United 3-2 at home.
Also, Barnstaple Town prevailed away at Oldland Abbotonians to give them a chance at finishing in top spot, Clevedon Town overcame Helston Athletic 3-1 at Kellaway Park and Torpoint ousted Paulton in a potentially title-deciding fixture.
There were also wins for Newquay AFC and Wellington AFC over Shepton Mallet and St Blazey respectively.
Image courtesy of Iain Mellis Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.