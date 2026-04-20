EAST Allington United exited the SDFL Herald Cup at the quarter-final stage on Saturday, April 18.
The Pirates made the trip to Coach Road to face Paignton Saints and were really put to the sword, losing 4-1. Daniel Joyce scored their goal.
Paignton will now meet Ilsington Villa at the final-four stage with the winner going on to face Lakeside Athletic at Plainmoor.
In the other knockout competitions, Drake put four unanswered goals past Ashburton to reach the final of the Lidstone Cup and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United were defeated at home by Bere Alston United seconds in the Les Bishop Cup.
Onto the league action and Totnes & Dartington continue to bring up the rear in the Premier Division, losing 8-0 at home to champions elect The Windmill in their latest outing.
There were massively contrasting fortunes for the South Hams side plying their trade in Division Two.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI host Signal Box Oak Villa in a clash between third and first and the leaders showed why they’re out in front, winning by four goals to nil.
Also scoring four goals were Harbertonford and Paignton Saints 2nd XI, the pair both prevailing 4-1 against Newton Rovers and East Allington United 2nd XI respectively.
Galmpton United and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI picked up three points apiece in Division Three.
The Bees won 3-1 at home against a struggling Ipplepen Athletic side and Galmpton continue to lead the way after a strong 5-0 victory over Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nds.
Hot on their heels are Kingskerswell who put 10 past South Brent- they may be three points behind but they have three games in hand.
Finally, Broadhempston United had an away walkover against rock-bottom Newton Rovers 2nds, widening the gap between themselves and the bottom two in the process.
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