BEN Washam, joint manager of Ivybridge Town, recently appeared on the Jewson Western League podcast to discuss the club's current campaign in the Premier Division and their long-term vision for growth.
Despite a narrow 3-2 away defeat to Newquay (the most recent outing at the time of recording), where goals from Kai Burrell and Joe Cook kept the contest close, Washam remained optimistic about his squad’s character.
Reflecting on the Newquay result, Washam noted that team preparation was "disrupted massively" by flooded changing rooms, which left players standing in an inch of water before the match.
He further expressed frustration regarding recent officiating, specifically citing a missed handball during Newquay's second goal and controversial penalties during a Boxing Day loss to Buckland.
While disappointed, Washam believes such "small margins" eventually even out over a season.
Currently sitting 14th in the table, Ivybridge Town are focused on proving critics wrong after many predicted the side would face relegation.
Washam and co-manager Brad Gargett are committed to a youth-centric philosophy, integrating young talent despite losing key players to injuries. Washam stated that finishing as high as 11th place would represent an outstanding achievement for the newly promoted side.
Off the pitch, the club is thriving following investments in a new clubhouse and upgraded changing rooms facilitated by FA grants.
Washam also highlighted the vital role of club volunteers, giving special mention to 82-year-old "Sarge" for his dedication to the pitch.
Looking ahead to a "real test" against Street FC, Washam expressed his ambition to turn the improved facilities into a "fortress" as the club continues to develop its community pathway.
The full interview can be found on episode 22 of the Jewson Western League Podcast, available online at https://www.westernleague.co.uk/.
