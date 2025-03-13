WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1, Brixham 2
A SPIRITED performance after being reduced to ten men was not enough to prevent Ivybridge Town from suffering a second successive home defeat when they went down 2-1 against Brixham in the Jewson Western League on Wednesday, March 12, writes Graham Hambly.
They suffered a double blow during the first half with Cole Harford breaking away to open the scoring for third placed Brixham in the 21st minute. Then Ivybridge striker Chris Wright was sent off for violent conduct in the 29th minute.
Brixham increased their lead with a shot from James Moxon in the 63rd minute but Ivybridge stuck to their task and were rewarded with a great goal from Jake Smelt in the 71st minute.
Smelt struck two minutes after coming on as substitute for new signing Kyran Ibao. Jake Lane took a short corner on the right and Smelt connected with a typical long-range effort.
Ivybridge joint manager Lance Bailey explained: “The move is something we have spoken about in training. We talk about short corners and trying to keep the ball. It was a very impressive goal. Jake has got great technical ability. He has just come back from a broken rib. It was his first touch and a great goal. When he does score he does from outside the box.”
The goal gave Ivybridge a lifeline and they nearly equalised in the closing stages when Bailey Mabin had a good effort well saved.
So, it was a second successive defeat for Ivybridge after going down 2-1 at home to Nailsea four days previously.
Bailey admitted: “I am really disappointed with the result considering how well we played in the second half. Near the end I forgot we had ten players. That’s how well I thought we did.
“To realise we were a player down with the number of chances we created. I was really proud of the boys because they put in a massive effort.”
Before the Nailsea game, Ivybridge had been unbeaten in their previous six matches and Bailey commented: “On Saturday we did not play that well and lost, but today we have played a lot better and still lost.”
Regarding the dismissal of Wright, Bailey said: “It was not like Chris. He is an experienced player, but he has made a mistake and reacted to something. It puts the team under pressure when you go down to ten men against a side like Brixham, who have good players. That is why I was even more pleased to see how well we played.”
One of the positives to come out of the game for Ivybridge was the debut of 20-year-old Ibao in midfield. Bailey said: “I thought he did very well. He was very brave for a young lad. He got on the ball and was willing to play. It was his first time meeting the lads and playing with them. That was a very good performance from him.”
On the other hand, Bailey confirmed that full back Curtis Legrice is likely to miss the remainder on the season with a shoulder injury which he received in the Nailsea match, adding: “I think that is his season done, which is very disappointing because his quality is second to none. He gives the team good balance and pace, so it is a shame to lose him for the rest of the season.”
Meanwhile, Ivybridge face a 70-mile journey to Bridgwater on Saturday (March 15) with Bailey admitting: “It is a long trip, but we will go up there in good spirit and hopefully get three points.”