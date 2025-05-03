LINDA Palombo has been commended as Volunteer/Coach of the Year 2024 in the national awards of the Walking Football Association (WFA).
Linda is a walking football pioneer who has played for over a decade. She played regular football for Crystal Palace Women in her younger years. She now coaches, plays and manages - and is a qualified walking football referee, contributing a wealth of knowledge across many aspects of the game.
Linda is Chairperson of South Hams Men's Club and Head Coach of the Modbury Women's Vixens Club. She was jointly nominated by both clubs for outstanding contribution to walking football in the local community. The clubs both train in Ivybridge and Modbury.
South Hams were founded after another club folded and the players wanted to keep going. Linda stepped up as Chairperson, playing a key role in establishing the new club. When local women wanted to establish a women's club Linda advised and became Head Coach, running weekly training sessions.
Linda has forged a great relationship between the two clubs. The men's team welcome the women's team players to weekly training sessions, and some of the men provide coaching support to the women's team too.
Laura Bell, assistant coach to The Modbury Vixens said: “Linda is a warm positive person, encouraging to all her players. She is committed to developing all players regardless of footballing ability or experience - we are all so very lucky to have her on the team. We are thrilled that the WFA have recognised her contribution to the game”.
Pictured is Linda (centre) with members of the Modbury Vixens and South Hams walking football clubs.