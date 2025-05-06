THREE of the four teams competing in last week’s Jewson Western Football League playoffs were doing so representing Devon.
Buckland Athletic headed to Somerset to take on Clevedon Town in one mid-week semi-final whilst the other pitted Brixham AFC and Barnstaple Town against each other.
Both ties went to form with second-placed Clevedon and third-placed Brixham advancing and the former took the lead in the final on home soil.
Former Buckland man James Moxon popped up with an equaliser after 67 minutes for the Fisherman and he then scored the winner in the 89th minute, sending the travelling fans into pandemonium.
As a result, Brixham will join champions Portishead Town in the Southern League Division One South for next season. Exmouth Town and Tavistock AFC are a couple of the more local sides currently playing at that level.
For Buckland and co, they go again next year, Bucks manager Dan Hart writing on Twitter that he is ‘devastated’ but ‘proud’ too.