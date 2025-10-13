JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 3, Bridgwater United 0
THREE top quality goals, including two from striker Kai Burrell, saw Ivybridge Town return to winning ways with an impressive 3-0 home victory over Bridgwater United in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, October 11, writes Graham Hambly.
Burrell broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a great shot after an excellent solo run in which he went past defenders in style.
Then he added a second goal four minutes later with a cracking volley following an accurate cross from the left.
Also on target with a fine finish was 18-year-old Chris Menear, a recent signing from St Blazey. He came on as an 83rd-minute substitute and scored in the sixth of 11 added minutes for his first goal for the club.
Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett took satisfaction from their team’s overall performance with Gargett commenting: “I thought our finishing today was outstanding.”
Commenting on Burrell’s double strike, he added: “Here is a 20-year-old who has had around 13 games at this level since coming up from Plymouth and District football.”
There was also praise for Menear with Gargett saying: “He is a lad who is 18 years old, finishing the game off against a really good, well-established Western League team.
“We have had our eye on him and signed him two weeks ago from St Blazey. We look at players and how they can fit into our style regardless of age.”
Apart from the impressive attacking play which brought the three second-half goals, this was a solid all-round performance achieved without leading scorer Dan Tate, who was ruled out through injury.
Washam said: “Every player contributed to that win today with our captain Sam Hillson important at central defence alongside Joe Cook. In fact, the whole back four were solid.”
Another plus in defence for Ivybridge is the return of full back James Forrest, who is now settling back into the side after being out for six weeks with an early-season injury.
After a disappointing start to their home programme, Ivybridge are now finding their form at Erme Valley with successive home wins following a 1-0 success against Brislington in their previous home fixture.
Gargett says: “We have a young group who are blending together, and we are getting used to playing on our home pitch.”
Ivybridge will hope to maintain that improved home form as they now have a run of another five successive home fixtures including three in various knock-out competitions.
Next up will be Totton and Eling in the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday (Oct 18). Totton play in Division One of the Wessex League, where they are bottom of the table with only one win in their first nine league matches.
Following the Totton game, Ivybridge will host Cullompton in the second round of the Devon County League Cup on Tuesday, October 21, and are also home to Torpoint in the first round of the Les Phillips League Cup on Wednesday, October 29.
There will also be two home league fixtures at Erme Valley against Bradford Town on Saturday, October 25, and league leaders Clevedon Town (who were beaten by Buckland Athletic this weekend) on Saturday, November 1.
