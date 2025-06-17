AFTER previously confirming the departure of the 12 first-team players, Ivybridge Town have now announced on social media that a key quartet is here to stay.
Sam Hillson, Bailey Gamble, Dane Hewings and Jake Smelt will wear green once again as the 2025/26 season rolls around, serving as the backbone to the squad under new managerial pairing Ben Washam and Brad Gargett, who arrive from Dobwalls AFC.
The club wrote this online: “We are grateful for their continued commitment to the club and thank them for their loyalty. Each of these players made a valuable contribution last season, and we look forward to building on that momentum together in the campaign ahead.”
Before adding, “Further exciting signing news will be announced next week — stay tuned.”
Washam told the South Hams Gazette that the Ivies have “got some quality players coming in, some coming with us from Dobwalls who I really rate so it’s looking good.”
