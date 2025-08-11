WESTERN LEAGUE
Clevedon Town 3 Ivybridge Town 0
TWO late goals gave Clevedon Town a somewhat flattering 3-0 home victory over Ivybridge Town in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, August 9, writes Graham Hambly.
Following a goalless first half, Clevedon took the lead in the 55th minute when Owen Humphries scored from a right-wing cross by Seb Scott.
The game remained in the balance until stoppage time when Ivybridge were reduced to ten men after James Forrest went off with a knee injury with Ivybridge already having used all five substitutes.
Clevedon cashed in with Callum Dunn scoring in the fourth minute of added time after the home side’s man of the match Humphries had driven against the crossbar.
Glen Hayter completed the scoring in the 11th added minute, heading home a corner from Dunn.
The result meant Clevedon continued their promising start to the season with three league wins out of three.
Credit was due to some excellent work by Ivybridge defender Sam Hillson, who captained the side on his return from an ankle injury, while Joe Cook also had an impressive game.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam felt the scoreline did not do justice to his team. He said: “We were the better side in the first half, but we did not take our chances and then we were a bit cold at the start of the second half.”
Now Ivybridge turn their attention to their first home game of the season with a visit from early league leaders Saltash on Tuesday evening (Aug 12) at 7:30pm.
Saltash have won their first three league games, scoring 12 goals with only two against.
Washam says: “We are looking forward to our first home game with our newly re-developed club house at Erme Valley.
“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes and we also have a new look to the team. We are all ready to show what we can do.”
