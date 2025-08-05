IVYBRIDGE 1st XI returned home empty-handed from their latest trip on the road, a visit to Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho! CC Saturday 1st XI.
This defeat, a fifth of the season for Ivybridge, was quite a surprise, particularly given the nature of it. Bideford came out on top by 83 runs and they have dented the South Hams side’s title hopes in the process.
Ivybridge losing paired with Plymstock’s misfortune leaves this duo 18 and 12 points adrift of B Division leaders Budleigh Salterton respectively.
The opponents next up are Ipplepen, who are six places and 53 points worse off, presenting an opportunity for the Bridge to get back to winning ways.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for them as a club as a whole either with the Ivybridge 2nd XI defeating Plymouth 2nd XI by three wickets with just nine balls to spare.
Tim Hughes (36) and skipper James Toms (64) put on 76 for the fifth wicket towards a Plymouth total of 210 for seven. James Webb had already been and gone for 46.
No one got through nine overs for Plymouth more cheaply than Jithin Joseph (1-16). Adrian Pullin (2-31) was next in line.
Sam Northmore (40) and Sam Kidd (46) got the Ivybridge chase going with a partnership worth 72 for the second wicket.
A mid-innings slowdown was rectified by veteran Pullin (29no) and Will Peakman (36no) putting on 53 unbroken to win it.
This result has Ivybridge in fourth with just 13 points separating themselves from D Division West leaders Hatherleigh 2nd XI. Plymouth are another of those in the mix, sitting second, then comes Chagford in third with the quartet all in pursuit of the elusive feeling of promotion.
