SOUTH Hams Walking Football Club are constantly on the up and up, following another successful season on the pitch.
Their first team, the Striders, have been promoted for the third consecutive year and will be plying their trade in the Premier Division as of September.
South Hams Saints, the second team, are also on a high, having turned their fortunes around massively.
One year they’re scoring just a single point and then the next, they’re league champions! Next up for them is a campaign in the Intermediate Division.
As a club, they are also very proud of the individual accolades with Paul Dickinson and Jim Hirst representing the county this year. Paul has gone beyond that to play for the Southwest South and even securing England over-65 trials. Nigel Bowers has also had the opportunity to walk out for Southwest South so congratulations must go to that trio.
Yes there are all of those triumphs to shout about but at the same time, they are a nonprofit organisation dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for men over 50 and women over 40.
To complement these competitive teams, they offer a “Just Play” programme, a relaxed, mixed-gender session in a pressure-free and social environment. The physical, mental and social benefits of exercise like this are tenfold and so there is something for everyone to reap these rewards.
“Just Play” sessions take place on Thursdays, 2-3pm, at MARS (PL21 0FS) or Ivybridge Leisure Centre (PL21 0SL) in bad weather. The cost is £5 a session and there are no strings attached or pressure at all.
For more information, contact secretary Tony Callcut via email, [email protected] or on 07706 143133. Alternatively, they can be found on Facebook at South Hams Walking Football Club. They would love to hear from you!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.