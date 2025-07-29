STOKE Gabriel moved on from their defeat at Ivybridge with a 36-run win over fellow relegation worriers Braunton.
With both sides involved in the fight to avoid an immediate return to C Division cricket, the game had plenty riding on it.
Stoke opener Justin Pringle helped himself to a century in a team total of 201 for six. Only Jack Tolley (23) made a significant chip-in.
Luan Matthews de Menezes (3-35) was Braunton’s leading wicket-taker.
Kyle Faber (40) and Charlie Tucker (33) helped Braunton reach 165 before they were bowled out by Pringle (4-39) and Isaac Withington (2-20).
Stoke skipper Tolley described it as ‘a big win’, before adding: “Justin was batting on a different pitch to everyone else.
“We need to keep this momentum going for the rest of the season and look to finish in the top half.”
The old adage ‘catches win matches’ certainly wasn’t lost on Braunton captain Sam Reddick in his post-match observations.
“We dropped Pringle in the 60s and once again once he reached his ton,” said Reddick.
“I believe had we held either one of those catches we would've won the game. “We cannot afford to drop catches.”
The aforementioned Ivybridge were also in action and they showed that they mean business in the promotion race with a four-run win over leaders Budleigh Salterton.
Zach Dunn top scored on 49 for Ivybridge in a consistent batting effort that produced a 45-over total of 272 for seven.
In what has now become a log-jam at the top, just five points separate joint leaders Budleigh and Plymstock (198pts) from Ivybridge (193) in third.
Josh Zimmerman, the Ivybridge captain, said: “It was a cracking result for us that sets us up nicely for the last five games.
“The character from our lads in the field was awesome – and to have four run-outs was probably the difference in a tight one.”
